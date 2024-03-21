"Nobody wants her back," "PLEASE stay away" - WWE Universe bash Ronda Rousey for controversial comments

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to bash former world champion Ronda Rousey for her recent controversial comments about the Stamford-based promotion.

Rousey signed a contract with WWE in 2017 and started training at the company's Performance Center. After debuting on the main roster, she became a fan favorite because of her in-ring skills.

However, in October 2023, the 37-year-old announced her retirement from professional wrestling but stunned everyone when she made an appearance in Ring of Honor(ROH) a few days later.

During a recent "Never Before Told" interview for her book, Ronda Rousey called World Wrestling Entertainment a "sh*t show" and said she would never want to go back to the company.

WrestleOps' official Twitter handle posted about Rousey's controversial comments, which caught several fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments.

One fan wrote that they do not want to see Ronda Rousey make a return to WWE.

Another said they believed no one wanted Rousey back in the Stamford-based promotion.

One wrote that they believed it was her loss and not the company's.

A fan wrote that they do not remember Rousey's stint in WWE.

One fan questioned if anybody wanted to see Ronda return.

One fan wrote that they believe Ronda Rousey was not a good wrestler and that no one is missing her.

Some more fans did not want to see Rousey return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey revealed why she retired

During the same interview, Ronda Rousey explained the reasons behind her retirement. The Baddest Woman on the Planet said that she had to hang up her boots due to her concussion history.

The former champion also revealed that she kept this a secret because she wanted to compete.

“Another would be my concussion history, that I had to keep secret for years so I would be able to continue to compete and perform. That’s basically why I had to retire!” said Rousey.

Many fans wanted to see Rousey in a one-on-one match against Becky Lynch. However, it seems like it might never happen because of the former UFC star's controversial comments about the Stamford-based promotion.

