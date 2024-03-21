Ronda Rousey was forced to keep a secret; gives real reason for retiring in explosive interview

Ronda Rousey has now retired from the world of wrestling, but in an interview to promote her book, she gave the real reason for her retirement. She also admitted that she had to keep it a secret over the years.

While Rousey has now finished her time in wrestling, there were many fans left with a sour taste in their mouth, as it appeared that she ended her time in the ring faster than anyone expected her to. She ended her time in WWE with her match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023, where the latter won.

She has since wrestled two matches for Wrestling Revolver and ROH, but both were one-off appearances alongside Marina Shafir in mid-November rather than a return to wrestling full-time.

In her interview on Never Before Told to promote her book Our Fight, she spoke about her retirement, not only from wrestling but competing overall. She said that fans would find out the never-before-told fact that it was her concussion history that made her retire.

She said that she was forced to keep her concussion history a secret as well so that she would be allowed to continue competing.

“Another would be my concussion history that I had to keep secret for years so I would be able to continue to compete and perform. That’s basically why I had to retire.” (6:26 – 6:37)

The explosive interview by Ronda Rousey also saw her call out certain backstage officials from her time in the company.

Ronda Rousey's new book is available on April 2

The retired star announced recently that her book would be available on April 2.

Ronda Rousey also spoke about how she would never go back to WWE in the interview, calling out how the company was run.

"They can't hold a sword over my head and, like, hold me hostage with my own career, and I don't need anything from them, and I don't intend on going back so I can actually say everything that I think and feel."

While her book will reveal more details about what she's said in the interviews, fans will have to wait and see.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE