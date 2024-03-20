Ronda Rousey makes major announcement; could be linked to WWE

Ronda Rousey has been away from the WWE Universe for several months, but she remains in the headlines. The combat sports veteran has just made an announcement during WrestleMania XL Season.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet wrestled her last WWE match at SummerSlam 2023 – a loss to longtime friend and partner Shayna Baszler. She later announced that she had retired, but since then, she has wrestled for Sami Callihan's The Wrestling Revolver and Tony Khan's ROH.

Rousey is set to dish on what went wrong with WWE in her upcoming book, Our Fight: A Memoir. The UFC Hall of Famer's second book will be released on Tuesday, April 2. As seen below, Rousey has announced that she is featured on tomorrow's episode of Never Before Told with Maria Burns-Ortiz, who is also her co-author.

WWE's eighth Women's Triple Crown Champion has been fairly quiet on her departure so far, but it looks like that is about to change. The trailer for her Never Before Told interview includes one line where it's not clear if she's discussing WWE or UFC, but seemingly the former.

"They can't hold a sword over my head and, like, hold me hostage with my own career, and I don't need anything from them, and I don't intend on going back so I can actually say everything that I think and feel," Ronda Rousey said.

Rousey joked about being contractually limited to 90,000 words in this second book, which is up from the 80,000 words in her first release. She added that she wanted to "talk so much more s***," but she was limited by the word count.

Becky Lynch on why WWE never booked her against Ronda Rousey

WWE teased an in-ring showdown between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch at times in recent years, but the dream match never happened.

Lynch and Rousey teamed with Charlotte Flair to defeat The Riott Squad on the final RAW before WrestleMania 35, then the trio headlined 'Mania XXV with Rousey's RAW Women's Championship and Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. The Man left with both titles.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Lynch recently made very telling comments on why the Rousey singles match never happened. She was also asked if she thinks she will wrestle the UFC Hall of Famer down the line.

"Some things have their season, and we didn't have that season. If she ever comes back again, maybe that season will be right there. Maybe it will be spring time on that story again, but it never got back to that," Becky Lynch said of Ronda Rousey.

Lynch is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL in less than three weeks. Rousey has not wrestled since the ROH TV tapings on November 17, where she and Marina Shafir defeated Athena and Billie Starkz.

