Ronda Rousey tells two important WWE officials to go "f*** themselves" in new interview; opens up on heat with stars

Ronda Rousey has been featured in a new interview and opened up about her experience in WWE. She immediately called out two backstage officials while speaking out about beef in WWE. Both Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis caught flack from Rousey.

Rousey's new book, Our Fight, is coming out on April 2, 2024, according to Barnes and Noble and her own announcement. She has been promoting the book and speaking out about different aspects of her career in interviews beforehand. Now, weeks before her book is released, she was interviewed on Live Signing.

In one of the first questions in the interview, Ronda Rousey was asked about whether the beef in wrestling was real. She gave an upfront answer that she had started beef in the past in MMA for publicity, but since the other fighters had not realized that, it had turned into something more.

She added that when it came to WWE, it had all been fake and that she loved her co-stars in the company. However, she immediately went on to say that this didn't count towards Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis, as she didn't like both the two important officials backstage in WWE during her time there.

"In MMA, I originally just started them for publicity, but those other b***hes did not get the memo, and so they became personal. And in WWE, it's all fake - I love them. Except for Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis. They can go f*** themselves. That's real." (1:36 - 1:54)

At this time, Laurinaitis is no longer involved in WWE, having been removed after being named in allegations surrounding Vince McMahon.

Ronda Rousey will be featured at a show for WrestleMania 40 weekend

As announced last month, Ronda Rousey will be present at WrestleCon on WrestleMania 40 weekend. She will be taking photos and table photos, as well as autographing at the event.

There would also be mail order options for those fans who can't attend the event.

So far, there has not been any announcement about her appearing at WrestleMania.

