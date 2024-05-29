Eric Bischoff firmly believes top WWE Superstar would fail in AEW

Although some former WWE Superstars have managed to thrive in AEW, Eric Bischoff believes that a certain top RAW star would fail in the Jacksonville-based promotion. This star has been a dominating force in WWE.

Ever since his NXT debut a few years ago, Bron Breakker has looked like a beast in the ring. He has the size advantage and is incredibly quick between the ropes. He is also one of the most intense stars on the roster. Hence, it didn't take long for him to win the NXT Championship.

After dominating NXT, Breakker did enough to impress the higher-ups and move to the main roster, where his dominance has continued. A lot of industry veterans have hyped Bron as the future of the industry.

Even Eric Bischoff recently took to social media to praise Bron by saying he is an amazing athlete who is being groomed for the big stage. When a fan claimed that Eric would criticize Bron Breakker if he was in AEW, the former WWE star agreed wholeheartedly by saying that Bron would've failed in Tony Khan's promotion.

"You are correct. Because if Bron was in AEW, he wouldn't be nearly as advanced as he is, and he’d be in one of many hardcore anything-goes-slop fests that lack story, stakes, or even the most basic “why”. #ItIsWhatItIs"

Eric Bischoff wants Hook to join WWE

Hook has had a somewhat successful career in AEW. He is often billed as someone who is unstoppable in the ring. However, some have criticized this booking pattern from Tony Khan, believing that a talent of Hook's size should not be competing in squash matches.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that Hook should get to WWE as quickly as possible so that he can benefit from its developmental system.

“This was horrible. Hook needs to get to NXT as fast as he can. He’s not going to learn anything where he is at. Lets face it. He’s surrounded by Hardcore Terry Funk wannabes. Every match is the same."

Hook was recently involved in a rivalry with Chris Jericho and even faced him in a triple-threat match for the FTW Championship at AEW Double or Nothing.

