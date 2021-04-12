Eric Bischoff thinks nobody "gives a f**k" about the AEW-IMPACT Wrestling partnership

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff doesn't seem like a fan of AEW and IMPACT Wrestling working together. When asked about his opinion, Bischoff gave a shocking response, saying "nobody gives a f**k."

Eric Bischoff is one of the most influential figures in pro-wrestling, and his opinions on the current developments in the business are highly sought after by fans.

Appearing on "Everything Is…with Kory and Ant" on the Woodward Sports Network, Bischoff argued that nobody cares about the AEW-IMPACT Wrestling partnership. He further said that there was evidence to back his claim: neither show has witnessed an improvement in the ratings.

“I’m sorry, does anybody give a f***? “I don’t. And guess what? Just because I don’t, doesn’t mean it doesn’t make sense, but if you look at the ratings for Impact and you look at the ratings for AEW, I stand by what I said. Nobody gives a f***. It hasn’t changed anything,” Eric Bischoff said. (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

While what Bischoff said is true for AEW as the promotion hasn't seen a significant jump in the ratings, IMPACT Wrestling did benefit from the opening of the forbidden door.

The first episode of IMPACT Wrestling featuring AEW Champion Kenny Omega on 8th December 2020 had 221,000 viewers tuning in, way higher than the previous week's 166,000 viewers.

What's next in the AEW-IMPACT Wrestling partnership?

Currently, the working relationship between the two companies seems to be limited. IMPACT Wrestling's The Good Brothers appeared on AEW while AEW Champion Kenny Omega appeared on IMPACT.

Officiel : Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann pour le AEW World Championship et IMPACT World Championship à Rebellion.#Rebellion pic.twitter.com/3sZEOnWxTf — IMPACT - France (@france_impact) March 14, 2021

However, this could drastically change after the Rebellion 2021 pay-per-view main event between Omega and IMPACT Wrestling Champion Rich Swann. The winner of that match would become a double champion, thus making several inter-promotional bouts a possibility.

