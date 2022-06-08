"That element is mostly gone" - Eric Bischoff believes an integral part of pro wrestling is currently missing from AEW's product

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently discussed AEW's current style of storytelling, and he is not exactly a fan.

Storytelling has been one of the most important aspects of the professional wrestling/sports entertainment industry since its inception. Bischoff, however, believes this is lacking in both AEW and WWE, but for different reasons.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer criticized how the Jacksonville-based promotion currently tells its stories. He thinks that they are giving importance to the quality of the match by booking as many dream bouts as they can.

He added that the focus on the storytelling part has become secondary. Here's what Bischoff had to say:

“I think with AEW, it’s more of a cultural thing where the decision is being made that it’s all about the quality of the matches and the dream matches and the story has become secondary. That’s being kind for the most part and I’m talking about a traditional beginning, middle, and end story with a great arc that takes the viewer on a journey and makes you emotionally invested. That element is mostly gone in for the most part and it’s more about the exhibition for the sake of the exhibition.” [H/T Wrestlng Inc]

However, Eric Bischoff prefers the quality of AEW's production over WWE

Speaking on an earlier edition of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff heaped praise on the quality of Tony Khan's promotion.

The former WCW Personalty stated that he felt as if he was sitting in the arena while watching AEW. He added that this feeling made him fall in love with professional wrestling, which he has been missing lately.

“One of the things I like much better about AEWs production than WWE’s is that I actually feel like I’m in the arena. I can almost smell the popcorn. For me, that’s the part that I miss, that I enjoy the most, the experience. I really want to almost smell the popcorn, that stale beer that somebody spilled the night before because that’s what brings me back to what made me fall in love with professional wrestling.”

One can argue that All Elite Wrestling has also done an excellent job telling stories with examples of the Hangman Page saga and the current program between MJF and Tony Khan. It will be interesting to see fans' reaction to Eric Bischoff's recent assessment of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

