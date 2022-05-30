Eric Bischoff points out the difference between AEW and WWE's production

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff commented on one thing AEW does better than WWE.

During his career in the wrestling industry, Bischoff worked for both promotions. While he has made several appearances on AEW in 2020 and 2021, his work in WWE is much more recognizable. He held the position of RAW General Manager from 2002 to 2007. The man, who has been part of many compelling storylines in the promotion, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

On an episode of the Strictly Business podcast, the former WCW President said he loves AEW's production more as it's genuine. He said that compared to AEW, WWE's arenas seem artificial:

“One of the things I like much better about AEWs production than WWE’s is that I actually feel like I’m in the arena. It’s not so pretty [compared to WWE] and it’s almost artificial when it’s done so well that I just feel like I’m in the arena. I can almost smell the popcorn. For me, that’s the part that I miss, that I enjoy the most, the experience. I really want to almost smell the popcorn, that stale beer that somebody spilled the night before because that’s what brings me back to what made me fall in love with professional wrestling.” (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Eric Bischoff slams CM Punk for his comments on Hulk Hogan

It's no secret that CM Punk is not a Hulk Hogan guy. He has often spoken ill of the WWE legend, and Eric Bischoff recently took a dig at Punk.

Punk claimed Hogan was great at "kissing Vince McMahon's a**" in his famous pipebomb promo. While speaking on his After 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff labeled the former WWE Champion disrespectful:

"A lot of the comments I made, the shots I took at CM Punk, is just because I think he's a disrespectful guy. If you're going to get yourself over, go out and get yourself over. But if you're going to go out, and for example, in his very first promo, first thing you do is go out and talk about what a piece of shit Hulk Hogan is. Well, guess what, CM Punk doesn't know Hulk Hogan. How does he know that? He doesn't know that." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Eric Bischoff has been a key figure in WWE's success. Though seldom seen in the promotion nowadays, he's well connected to WWE. He was last seen backstage with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville in a January episode of SmackDown.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh