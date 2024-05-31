Eric Bischoff makes a surprising statement on Jack Perry being set on fire at AEW Double or Nothing

WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff recently shared his honest thoughts on the spot where Jack Perry was set on fire from AEW Double or Nothing. Bischoff was surprised and explained why.

At the recent AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, the 'Anarchy in the Arena' match took place in the main event. The match featured the team of Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and FTR taking on The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry. Fans witnessed many crazy spots during the match.

In one of the spots, Jack Perry dragged the company President, Tony Khan into the match. However, Darby Allin set Perry on fire with a flamethrower which looked dangerous. Following a huge debate on social media regarding the spot, the WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff also shared his thoughts on the same.

Speaking in the 83 Weeks podcast Bischoff stated that he was surprised how AEW executed the fire spot very well, explaining why:

"They executed it very well. I'm not suggesting I thought it was a great idea, but if you're going to do something like that, you have to do it really well or it can stink the joint up. It was a high-risk stunt, it was hard to execute, it was dangerous, I'm really surprised they were able to pull it off because arenas have really strict laws or rules like that. Usually have to have fire marshals there and the fire marshals have to be the one to put out the fire on the stuntperson, in this case, a wrestler. So I was really shocked that they pulled it off, and they pulled it off very well."

A surprising return took place at AEW Double or Nothing

While the Anarchy in the Arena match will be discussed in the coming months for all of its crazy spots, a huge moment at AEW Double or Nothing made the most headlines. MJF made his return after nearly five months in the middle of the show. The former world champion was last seen at Worlds End in December 2023.

Moreover, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to make his first appearance on Dynamite in months next week. It remains to be seen what transpires when The Devil returns to TV.

