Eric Bischoff returns to AEW Dynamite this Friday; updated preview

Eric Bischoff returns to AEW Dynamite this Friday at 10 PM EST on TNT.

Chris Jericho was a special guest this morning on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed to hosts Dave LeGreca and Tommy Dreamer that Eric Bischoff would be hosting 'A Celebration of The Inner Circle' two days before Double or Nothing.

"We're having a celebration of The Inner Circle that has been kind of promoted and perpetrated by AEW; this isn't an Inner Circle idea," Jericho confirmed. "This is AEW kind of giving thanks to The Inner Circle for all that we've done over the past year and a half because if this is indeed our last major match at Stadium Stampede they we're going down with all guns blazing. But the host, the MC of this Inner Circle celebration, it's gonna be a returning, Eric Bischoff, your host, the MC for the whole segment."

Chris Jericho explained that when he called to make amends with Mike Tyson earlier this year, he also did the same with Eric Bischoff, which explains why Bischoff would be willing to do this for Jericho despite their past differences.

"First time Bischoff and I have ever been on the same side, much like when I called Mike Tyson, we had a little bit of a change of heart." Jericho continued. "A few months ago, another guy that I called was Eric Bischoff. We have made amends, and Eric agreed to come down and kind of MC and host the celebration for The Inner Circle this Friday on Dynamite."

#ChrisJericho just announced exclusively on @BustedOpenRadio that #EricBischoff returns to #AEWDynamite this Friday Night to host "A Celebration of the #InnerCircle."



Dynamite airs on a special night and time - This Friday, May 28 at 10/9c on @tntdrama https://t.co/tBL2GvXGV4 pic.twitter.com/13NbM2hy1r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2021

Aside from Eric Bischoff's appearance, AEW Dynamite has plenty to offer on Friday night ahead of Double or Nothing.

We will see Orange Cassidy give his answer to Kenny Omega regarding participating in the triple threat AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing. This will certainly be a segment that PAC will be watching closely.

Here is everything currently announced for Friday's episode of AEW Dynamite:

A Celebration of The Inner Circle hosted by Eric Bischoff

Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo Weigh-In

Orange Cassidy gives his answer to Kenny Omega

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order take on Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

Hangman Page goes one on one with Joey Janela

Miro defends the TNT Championship against Daunte Martin of Top Flight

What will @OrangeCassidy’s answer be to @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX?



Find out when #AEWDynamite airs on a special night and time, THIS FRIDAY NIGHT at 10/9c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/M3cvcnLm7G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2021

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open Radio with a link back to this article for the transcription.