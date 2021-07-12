Eric Bischoff reveals the big addition AEW needs to make to its roster 

Eric Bischoff recently revealed that AEW needs to mix up its roster of veteran managers with those who bring in an element of comedy.

Bischoff, who knows a thing or two about managers in pro wrestling, never shies away from sharing his opinions on AEW's current product. While some have termed his takes as dated, it's hard to completely write off his thoughts due to his level of experience in the business.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained that while AEW has many "serious" managers like Jake The Snake Roberts, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard, they should also have someone like Jimmy Hart in their ranks.

Hart, who managed Hulk Hogan, Brett Hart, and more, was famous for having an over-the-top, cartoonish persona. Eric Bischoff argued that having some goofy managers could do wonders for AEW and balance out the seriousness of other such figures. Bischoff further said that by adding more comedy in their programming, AEW could satisfy a large portion of the fan base.

“Arn, Tully, Jake, these are serious shoot a**kicking motherf—ers,” Bischoff said. “There’s no Jimmy Hart’s in that conversation, there’s no balance. Yes AEW is doing a great job in terms of integrating some of the legends, I being one of them occasionally getting to show up and I love that. Balancing the serious, intense with the high-flying, super athletic ridiculous skill sets but still have some of that goofy sh-t mixed in so that the whole audience is satisfied. Not just the portion of the audience that identifies with one specific era or style of wrestling.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Eric Bischoff advises AEW to not be affected by external factors

For most of June, AEW's programming was affected due to the NBA Playoffs, forcing the promotion to air on the weekends. Eric Bischoff stated that AEW shouldn't be too worried about such changes.

He advised the company to give priority to its product and make the requisite adjustments instead of whining about the situation.

“Tony Khan is going through it now with AEW, or has been with the NBA Playoffs. Vince McMahon used to go through it with the Westminster Dog Show. There’s always things, although you don’t like to hear it, that take priority, for whatever reason, over your product. You can either b---h and whine about it or make the adjustment. We did what we had to do," said Eric Bischoff.

While AEW struggled with dwindling ratings in June, the promotion bounced back once it returned to its usual Wednesday night slot. And with them back on the road, performing in front of capacity crowds, AEW would also hope for an upswing in its business side of things.

