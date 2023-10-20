Eric Bischoff reveals he is a "little concerned" about AEW legend's work ethic

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff recently spoke on an AEW veteran personality and raised some concerns over his work ethic in the company.

The veteran in question is none other than AEW commentator Tony Schiavone. Eric Bischoff praise Schiavone highly and said he was the voice of AEW, other than Jim Ross.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Tony Schiavone taking the role of play-by-play commentator on AEW Collision:

“Not surprised, but I’m a little concerned. But Tony is one of the best. It’s not a question of whether or not he has the ability or the credibility or whether or not he’s that TV dad. Because I agree with you, he is the voice other than Jim Ross... But the man's only got so much energy and spread him thin. From a personal point of view, I don’t think it is a good long-term or short-term idea. It’s going to work great... But no matter how good someone is, it’s a little like our discussion with Logan Paul. I mean, how good somebody is. You want to be careful that you keep them special and help them maintain that... Audience fatigue is a real thing, no matter how good somebody is. Audience fatigue is a real thing."

Eric Bischoff continued:

"That’s my only concern. It’s not whether or not he can do the job or should do the job or anything like that. Let’s see where it is four months from now. Six months from now, when the newness of it wears off... You know, it’s not an easy job. Play-by-play and color if it’s done well is a really difficult job that takes a lot out of you mentally and physically if you’re doing it right... And I’m just a little concerned that Tony’s going to get physically and mentally fatigued. And the combination of that and the overexposure is going to create audience fatigue. You know, at some point, those two things meet and it’s not good.” H/T:[Wrestlingheadlines]

Eric Bischoff speaks on the controversial segment between MJF and Juice Robinson on AEW dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently gave his thoughts on the segment involving AEW World Champion MJF and Juice Robinson on the recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW General Manager spoke about the segment:

“There’s a time and a place and appropriateness. And the judgment, however honest the intentions – and I do believe they are honest, I don’t think this is, like, a ‘cover your a**’ tweet from MJF. I absolutely believe in his heart, he is as sincere as he can be. That doesn’t mean that the judgment was correct. And that the timing associated with it was right.” [01:56 - 02:25]

