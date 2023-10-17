62-year-old reportedly giving Triple H full creative control was a decision "far overdue," according to wrestling veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Triple H reportedly getting a hold of full creative control at the hands of a 62-year-old personality.

The name in question is Ari Emanuel - the CEO of Endeavor, who played an instrumental role in the merger of UFC and WWE.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Vince McMahon is no longer involved in the creative process of WWE. The report also noted that Ari Emanuel made the decision to remove McMahon from the creative process.

This means that Triple H is now responsible for all aspects of WWE's creative output, including storylines, booking, and character development.

While speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained Mr. McMahon's exit from WWE's creative team was a long time coming. Bischoff drew on his own experience working on the SmackDown brand in 2019 when he said that it was difficult for talent and WWE management to know who their boss was before The Game took over creative after the 62-year-old personality's decision.

"If Ari Emanuel made the decision, which apparently he has, to make sure that everybody on that creative staff knows who their boss is and what the expectations are, most importantly, and that they can move forward with confidence in that knowledge, I think it was a fantastic move that was far overdue," Bischoff said. [H/T - Wrestling News]

Triple H introduced new General Managers for RAW and SmackDown

The 14-time World Champion on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown announced major things. He came to the Blue brand to announce that WWE official Adam Pearce was the new GM of RAW.

Given that SmackDown also needed a General Manager, Triple H wasted no time in introducing Nick Aldis as the manager of the Friday Night show.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star first mocked Dominik Mysterio on his arrival before introducing Kevin Owens as SmackDown's newest star and a replacement for Jey Uso on RAW.

However, it remains to be seen what The Game can do with creative control of World Wrestling Entertainment.

