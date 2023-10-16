Backstage news on who is responsible for Vince McMahon’s move out of WWE creative - Reports

There has been a lot of talk about WWE's backstage setup for some time now. It was recently reported that Vince McMahon is no longer part of the creative process. Ari Emanuel is said to be responsible for this move.

Vince McMahon was forced to retire in July 2022 amid allegations of s*xual misconduct. This was followed by Triple H taking creative control. The Game was soon made the Chief Content Officer. However, the former Chairman of the Stamford-based company crept his way back onto the WWE board earlier this year. Following the merger with UFC, McMahon is currently the Executive Chairman of the merged company, TKO Group Holdings.

As per Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, is the man behind Vince McMahon's exclusion from the creative process. Meltzer compared the current situation with what happened in 1984 between McMahon and his father.

“Well, he [McMahon]’s out of creative. It’s a big story because Ari Emanuel, when they were on the verge of closing the deal, and had actually closed the deal in April, did media rounds [saying], ‘Vince will be in charge of the company [WWE], and if me and Vince have a disagreement, it goes the way Vince wants because Vince is the guy. So then the deal went through, it only really went through about a month ago... and already, Vince is out of creative because of Ari Emanuel," he said.

Meltzer added:

"So this is a real interesting thing because it is the first time – Vince is now in the position that his father was in in ‘84 when his father had run the company for years and years and years, and (then) he was just an employee of... Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Vincent Kennedy McMahon was the guy making all the decisions. Vincent Kennedy McMahon was the guy making all the decisions, and now, Vince was in fact overruled, even though when he merged the company he was told that this would not happen. It did happen. And it’s a really interesting thing."

Ari Emanuel held WWE's Vince McMahon responsible for slump in Endeavor Group's stock

The Endeavor Group's stock price has recently experienced a huge dip. The recent slump started around the time of the WWE-UFC merger.

Dave Meltzer also talked about Ari Emanuel's views on this. He stated that Emanuel believes that Vince McMahon is one of the reasons behind the falling stock prices.

"And that statement when Ari Emanuel was talking about the reasons the stock is down and he mentioned Vince’s name. So it is very interesting I think what is going to happen. Vince’s power is clearly marginalized. There’s no way around that.”

Do you think Vince McMahon will plot his way back to creative control in WWE one more time? Sound off in the comments section below.