"I don't pick on anybody" – Eric Bischoff has his say on AEW and WWE fans

Former WWE General Manager Eric Bischoff weighed in on both AEW and WWE fanbases. He said that while he's been critical of both companies, he's not picking on anyone in particular.

Social media has been full of thousands of AEW and WWE fans picking sides since All Elite Wrestling sprang up in 2019. While there's nothing wrong with watching both products, some fans have planted their flags, vowing to root for one side in the so-called "war."

One person who felt the backlash was Eric Bischoff, who, when speaking to Graham Matthews of WrestleRant Radio, said he tries to be constructive and not pick on a product.

“I’ve been rather outspoken in regard to AEW on a couple of occasions. As a result, I’m kind of bombarded with AEW fanboy stuff. I don’t pick on anybody. I only respond to questions and don’t go out and talk about anybody else’s product unless I’m asked a question within the context of what I do. But I’m honest about stuff and don’t sugarcoat things. I’ve been very critical of WWE over the last several years. I was critical of them before I was hired back to be the director of SmackDown, and I’ve been critical of them since then." (H/T - EWrestlingNews).

Bischoff said AEW fans are more likely to look at "dirt sheets." Because AEW is a fresh product, fans can be defensive and volatile when someone criticizes the company. Bischoff, however, is used to it as he spearheaded the Monday Night Wars:

"I think with AEW, there’s a heightened sensitivity. The AEW fanbase is much more – I probably shouldn’t call it this but kind of a dirtsheet wrestling community, therefore, very defensive. But I’m a big fan of AEW, I’m cheering them on in many respects, and I see a lot of positive things. But man, if you say one thing that can be interpeted as negative, you get a pretty volatile backlash. But I’ve been in the business for over 30 years, brother. I’m pretty much used to that.” (H/T - EWrestlingNews).

Eric Bischoff has appeared on AEW and WWE TV

Eric Bischoff has the unique distinction of being a veteran who can hop between AEW and WWE whenever he pleases.

Bischoff made a handful of appearances for AEW during the pandemic era, becoming the man to set up the match between Chris Jericho and MJF at Full Gear 2020.

That hasn't stopped Bischoff from popping up in WWE from time to time. As recently as January 2022, the former RAW General Manager got featured in a backstage segment with authority figures Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.

