Eric Bischoff says top AEW star is "awfully smart" and would succeed in WWE

Eric Bischoff recently talked about an AEW star that he feels should be a top priority for Tony Khan to re-sign. By 2024, a lot of AEW stars' contracts will expire, and there is always the possibility of them making the jump to WWE. The star in question is none other than the current AEW World Champion, MJF.

MJF is currently in his first reign as champion, holding the title for over 200 days now. He is currently entangled in a feud with Adam Cole. While the two aren't set to face off for the AEW World Championship yet, this may still happen a little down the road.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Eric Bischoff explained why he thinks that MJF is a one-of-a-kind talent and why he exceeds expectations in comparison to his counterparts in the AEW locker room.

Bischoff also explained that MJF has the ability to stand out the most in a public place, in comparison to most of the locker room, who may not even be recognized.

"I can't say enough great things about MJF, I don't know what his goals are, but if I'm Tony Khan, I'm gonna work pretty hard to keep MJF on my roster. If you look at that roster, there are not a lot of talents anywhere close to MJF — in terms of overall ability and connection to [fans]. There are a lot of great wrestlers and athletes, but Chris Jericho is on the downside of his career, and Bryan Danielson is kind of a part-timer. If you look at the younger crop of regularly-featured talent, at least three-quarters of them could walk through any mall in America, and nobody would know who they are."

According to Eric Bischoff, MJF has already cemented his name in the industry and now stands out to people. This increases his value within any promotion.

"MJF stands out. He's got himself over." [H/T Wrestlinginc.]

The former WCW executive added that whenever he's spoken to The Salt of the Earth, he has always found him to be very knowledgeable about the industry. Bischoff believes that MJF will even be able to thrive in WWE, knowing the kind of star he is.

On the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff looked back and talked about Sting's return to WWE in 2014. He strongly believes that The Icon should never have pushed through with it and instead waited for his Hall of Fame induction and kept it that way. Bischoff's reason for this was the risk of grave injury, considering Sting's age at the time.

Despite having a less-active role in the industry, Eric Bischoff has always been someone who is very vocal about the happenings in the wrestling business.

