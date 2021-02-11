"They've essential flatlined" - Eric Bischoff on AEW ratings, comments on Chris Jericho

Eric Bischoff commented on AEW Dynamite's ratings and how they fare against WWE in the current Wednesday Night Ratings War in a recent edition of his podcast, "83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff".

Bischoff's comments on AEW come from his experience. Bischoff is famous for being the president of WCW in the late 90s and early 2000s and he himself was in a ratings war with WWE at the time.

TOMORROW on DVD & Blu-Ray: An in-depth look at The King of Controversy, @EBischoff, and his unforgettable career! pic.twitter.com/4snjfJE0Rw — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2016

Even though Bischoff lost to WWE, he still learned a lot and shared his opinion on what the ratings mean for AEW right now.

"AEW last week they did about 800,000 viewers, they opened the door with 1.5 million viewers and haven’t been able to crack 1 million since or if they have it’s been only on 1 or 2 occasions. They’ve essentially flatlined at 7 or 800,000 viewers on average for the last year and a half."

Bischoff believes that AEW has reached a plateau and they are not going up from here. He further noted that something big needs to happen soon or else they will stay in this limbo and won't be able to crack the ceiling.

Bischoff then went on to add former AEW Champion Chris Jericho as a subject matter into his conversation. Jericho previously made some comments regarding TNA and that no one in the company believed it would work.

Bischoff had some strong words to say regarding Le Champion's comments on TNA.

"It’s easy to talk about a business you’re not really in. Chris has never run a wrestling business and when he made that statement, he was making it from a position of a talent not an executive."

AEW Dynamite currently gets around 800,000 viewers on average. On a few occasions they have broken the 900,000 and even the one million viewer mark. In wrestling, ratings are very unpredictable. Only time will tell where the ratings for AEW go from here.

Eric Bischoff recently made two appearances for AEW, both in segments with Chris Jericho

Eric Bischoff in AEW

Bischoff made his return to TNT for the first time in 20 years when he showed up in AEW in August of last year. He moderated a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite.

The former WCW president would then return to AEW Dynamite two months later in the Inner Circle Town Hall segment. It helped set up a match between MJF and Chris Jericho at Full Gear.

Since then, Bischoff hasn't made an appearance for AEW and currently shares his thoughts on wrestling on his podcast, "83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff".