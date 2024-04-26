Eric Bischoff shares his thoughts on Tony Khan being attacked on AEW TV

Eric Bischoff was involved in numerous on-screen angles while he was a top executive in WCW. He recently shared his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan being assaulted by The Elite and Jack Perry.

On this week's Dynamite, Jack Perry punched Tony Khan after hugging him inside the ring. The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) pretended to assist Khan before taking him out with a brutal TK Driver. Following the attack, the AEW President's father, Shahid Khan, made a rare appearance in the ring to check on him.

Eric Bischoff, who has often been critical of AEW's storylines, recently opened up about the segment. On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff lambasted The Elite's attack on Khan, calling it a "comedy."

"It was so f***ing bad, it was [a] parody. It was [a] comedy, and the really sad part is they are taking this s**t seriously. They meant that to be a serious angle. It was so f***ing horrible from the beginning throughout the middle, the end was just (...) oh my God." [2:39 - 3:02]

The WWE Hall of Famer further claimed that this week's Dynamite was the worst pro wrestling TV show ever.

"This was, without a doubt, the worst, most horribly produced professional wrestling show for prime time on a major cable outlet in the last maybe forever years," Bischoff added. [3:40 - 4:01]

The spot had some similarities to one Bischoff was involved in decades ago. In 1996, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash crashed WCW's pay-per-view, The Great American Bash, and sent the then-WCW Executive Vice President through a table with a vicious Powerbomb. In the storyline, Nash and Hall left WWE and invaded World Championship Wrestling.

On the same podcast episode, Eric Bischoff said he would have enjoyed the Tony Khan spot if it were a parody of the Powerbomb angle in WCW. For those unaware, the abovementioned World Championship Wrestling spot is widely considered among the most memorable segments in the promotion's history.

Tony Khan discussed why he seemingly has an adversarial relationship with Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan have been at loggerheads for quite a while, with both stars taking shots at each other on social media.

In an interview with K&C Masterpiece, Khan speculated why Bischoff seemingly disliked him.

"There haven't been that many wrestling companies that have risen to international prominence. There aren't that many wrestling companies in modern history that have sold tens of thousands of tickets and hundreds of thousands of pay-per-views. In that sense, Eric and I do have something in common. I do respect his accomplishments. He just has a show, a podcast, that is largely devoted to taking shots at us and a lot of it isn't rational or logical or truthful. I don't think those things seem to matter to him anymore."

The Elite's assault on Tony Khan has become one of the most talked about pro wrestling segments in recent times. It will be interesting to see what's next in the intriguing storyline.

