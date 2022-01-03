"He's a Babyface!" – WWE Hall of Famer points out the biggest issue with Bryan Danielson's AEW booking

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff pointed out a flaw in the heel turn of AEW star Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson recently turned heel to go after the AEW World Championship currently held by Hangman Page. Danielson vowed to take out Page's friends in The Dark Order before winning AEW's top title.

While looking at the story from an outside perspective, Eric Bischoff pointed out that it's not a heel's story. The former RAW general manager sees Bryan as more of a babyface than a heel.

Here's what Bischoff had to say to Conrad Thompson on his 83 Weeks podcast:

"Daniel Bryan turned heel and now he’s going through The Dark Order to get to Hangman Adam Page. He’s not a heel, he’s a babyface. He’s doing what every one of us who are watching and living vicariously through that character would want to do. I don’t get it. Daniel Bryan as a heel going after the belt that he has a shot at that he earned, and for some reason he’s a heel for doing it."

Eric Bischoff's main point is that there's no real story for Bryan Danielson's heel turn and that he's a heel for the sake of being a heel.

You can watch the full clip here:

Bryan Danielson turned heel to face Hangman Page at AEW's Winter Is Coming

Hangman Page's overwhelming popularity guaranteed the booing of his first rival. However, the booing turned to a standing ovation for both men at the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

In his first defense of the AEW World Championship, Page and Danielson went to a 60-minute limit draw. It was the first hour-long draw in the company's history, and the second draw that Bryan has been involved in since joining AEW.

Danielson and Kenny Omega went to a 30-minute draw at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in September 2021. Despite Omega being the champion at the time, the match was not for the championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

The hotly anticipated rematch between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson is scheduled for the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite. The title match will headline AEW's premiere episode of Dynamite on its new network home of TBS.

Edited by Abhinav Singh