Eric Bischoff savagely slams Tony Khan's leadership skills for recent AEW fiascos

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently criticized Tony Khan for his seemingly ineffective leadership skills on the ongoing backstage events in AEW.

The recent turbulence in AEW and real-life tension among stars has seemingly hit its peak. CM Punk called out Hangman Page in a controversial promo against Jon Moxley. This was a result of the issues the two stars had going on backstage. Additionally, Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter were not on good terms with each other.

In a bid to subdue the chaos and address the issues, Tony Khan called an impromptu AEW Talent meeting before Dynamite last week. The promotion's EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) were also in attendance. The Cleaner reportedly addressed the AEW stars most harshly.

Recently on an edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff expressed his thoughts on the similarities between AEW and WCW's leadership scenarios:

"There’s a lack of leadership, there’s a lack of direction. And it does feel that way [as it did in WCW], doesn’t it? There was a lack of leadership during that time in late ’98 or ’99, in particular. I have admitted so many times that I was burnt. I was tired of fighting a fight I knew I wasn’t going to win. I disengaged." [H/T 411 Mania]

The former WWE personality made an appearance on AEW in 2020 to become a moderator for an argument between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

Eric Bischoff cited the issue between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara to be 'juvenile s***'

The real-life beef between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara hit its peak when the former was suspended for initiating a brawl backstage.

The two men went back and forth in an exchange of words which led to Guevara calling Kingston 'fat' and thus enraging the AEW star. In addition to CM Punk and Hangman Page's tension, the reality of other backstage tensions has come to light.

In the same interaction on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated body shaming to be 'juvenile' and like 'high school.'

Forget about the high school drama, he said, she said. Body shaming? This is just getting stupid now. This is like junior high s***. That stuff, I don’t even pay attention to it. When I hear it or see it, I hope this is a work or it’s gonna lead to something that’s gonna be really entertaining. Otherwise, it’s just really juvenile s*** and it’s hard for me to pay attention to.” [H/T 411 Mania]

Eric Bischoff is responsible for the upliftment of Ted Turner's brand in the 90s and many current stars in the industry. While AEW has often been compared to WCW, in addition to them sharing the same channel networks for their weekly shows.

