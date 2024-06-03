Eric Bischoff slams top female AEW stars; says they don't deserve to be on TV

Eric Bischoff recently slammed top female AEW stars. He even said that they don't deserve to be on TV.

Ever since Toni Storm changed up her gimmick, she has been unstoppable in the ring and on the mic. She has also really grown to become one of the most beloved stars on the roster. Recently, she defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb at AEW Double or Nothing. After a hard-fought battle, she emerged victorious. However, a wrestling veteran slammed the match for being horrible,

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that both Toni Storm and Serena Deeb don't deserve to be on prime-time TV:

Trending

"Neither one of them deserved to be in prime time yet," Bischoff said. "I'm so sick of hearing 'Where the best wrestle.' I get it, it's a branding statement. I had 'Where the big boys play,' WWE has that 'Then, now, forever' or whatever. I get it, nothing wrong with it. But man, you're drawing attention and making an awful bold statement; you've got people out there that really shouldn't be — aren't ready yet for prime time television, more or less pay-per-view."

He continued:

"That match was horrible, and Toni Storm's got a great character, she really does, she's got a handle on her character. She has a lot of potential, but she is not ready for a match like this. That match was sloppy as f**k." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Eric Bischoff doesn't want to be booker of AEW

Ever since its launch, AEW has undergone a lot of changes to it product. They have brought in new stars, launched new shows, and even partnered with other promotions. However, AEW's booking has always been criticized by many critics especially Bischoff.

However, even Eric Bischoff commented on his 83 Weeks podcast that he wouldn't accept a booker's possition in AEW or anywhere else because he is happy with his current life.

"No, I wouldn't. It's got really nothing to do with how I feel about AEW or Tony Khan, it's really not that, it's more about where I'm at in my life right now, and every day that goes by I'm appreciating my freedom, and my flexibility, and more important, my ability to live where I want, to do what I want on my own schedule. So committing to anybody, whether it be Tony at AEW, or anybody - WWE or TNA, or anybody else that would happen to call, or anybody outside of wrestling that would offer a position that would be as intense as an Executive Producer or booker (I hate to use the term booker, it's dated)," Eric Bischoff said. [From 9:02 to 9:44]

Tony Khan has been handling the booking of AEW but it will be interesting to see if he will bring in someone else to help him out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback