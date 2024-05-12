WWE Hall of Famer would reject Tony Khan's offer to be AEW's booker

AEW has hired numerous WWE Hall of Famers for various roles in the company over the years, and will likely continue to bring in more wrestling legends as the years go by. A certain legendary figure with a connection to both companies says he would not accept a major role if Tony Khan were to offer.

Eric Bischoff is no stranger to the AEW owner. Khan and the longtime wrestling executive were once on good terms, as Bischoff made four appearances for the fledgling promotion in 2020 and 2021. However, things eventually soured between the two and they have both since taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media.

Easy E took fan questions on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast and was asked if he would accept an offer to be AEW's booker or Executive Producer. Bischoff, who believes the former is a dated term for creative, was adamant about not giving up his current life for any kind of job.

"No, I wouldn't. It's got really nothing to do with how I feel about AEW or Tony Khan, it's really not that, it's more about where I'm at in my life right now, and every day that goes by I'm appreciating my freedom, and my flexibility, and more important, my ability to live where I want, to do what I want on my own schedule. So committing to anybody, whether it be Tony at AEW, or anybody - WWE or TNA, or anybody else that would happen to call, or anybody outside of wrestling that would offer a position that would be as intense as an Executive Producer or booker (I hate to use the term booker, it's dated)," Eric Bischoff said. [From 9:02 to 9:44]

Bischoff continued and reiterated how much he loves his current life versus a return to full-time work.

"Either of those opportunities would require a huge investment of my time and emotions, and travel, and I'm just not at a place anymore where that is interesting to me. It's really not. Could I make a lot more money? Sure, but I don't care. I love the life I have right now and I don't see any opportunity really enticing me to change that," Eric Bischoff said. [From 9:45 to 10:16]

Bischoff's last WWE gig came on the January 21, 2022 edition of SmackDown as he appeared in a brief backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. His last AEW appearance was a Dynamite segment with The Inner Circle on May 28, 2021.

AEW Double Or Nothing updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view later this month and the card is shaping up.

Going into this week's TV shows, AEW has six matches made official for Double Or Nothing. Below is the current card:

International Champion Roderick Strong defends vs. Will Ospreay

Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends vs. Serena Deeb

TBS Champion Willow Nightingale defends vs. Mercedes Moné

World Champion Swerve Strickland defends vs. Christian Cage

Barbed Wire Steel Cage: TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends vs. Malakai Black

Anarchy In The Arena: Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Eddie Kingston

Double Or Nothing will air live on Sunday, May 26 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The pre-show will begin at 7pm ET.

