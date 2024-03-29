Former WWE RAW General Manager mocks Tony Khan as AEW Dynamite draws worst ratings since 2021

A former WWE RAW General Manager recently took a shot at Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite drew the worst ratings since 2021. The person being discussed here would be Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff is a former RAW General Manager who worked for the Stamford-based promotion from 2002 to 2007.

Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff have been involved in a war of words on social media currently. Their most recent banter took place when Jinder Mahal was inserted into a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

The duo has been going back and forth once again since the AEW President commented on the Strictly Business podcast's closure. He took a massive jibe at the WWE Hall of Famer and called his podcast "fraud." In response to that, Eric fired back by posting pictures of AEW Dynamite's recent low attendance.

The recent edition of Dynamite drew disastrous numbers as the average audience was 747,000 and was rated 0.23 among the 18-49 demographics. This was the show's lowest rating since 2021.

Bischoff recently announced his new YouTube show, "Wise Choices." He took to X/Twitter and sarcastically thanked the AEW President for inspiring the series. The former RAW General Manager also mentioned the disappointing Dynamite numbers.

"Hey @TonyKhan, check out my new YouTube show "Wise Choices". We premiered tonight and hand an amazing audience who had a LOT to say. There are some nuggets in there that may help you get out your 55 straight week drought. By the way, we will be digging in to your YouTube numbers very closely on Mondays episode of #WiseChoices. Should be fun. And thanks for inspiring the series! 747,000/.023 ?" Eric Bischoff shared.

Seeing if there will be any further online banter between the two personalities will be interesting.

Tony Khan announced the updated AEW rankings

Following the March 27, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced the updated rankings of their roster.

As of now, Swerve Strickland is ranked as the topmost contender for the men's division, while Thunder Rosa topped the chart for the women's division.

At AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View, Samoa Joe will defend his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland in what is expected to be an exciting bout.

