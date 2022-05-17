"Biggest financial flop in the history of wrestling" - WWE Hall of Famer takes aim at AEW star CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has once again questioned CM Punk's credibility in AEW.

Bischoff initially sparked debate after reacting to the AEW star's comments during the 2021 Full Gear media scrum. The latter believed that 'casual fans' no longer exist. Upon criticism from the former WCW boss, Punk didn't hold back either. He branded Bischoff an "old-head" and suggested that fans let him and others like himself "die in the dark with their podcasts."

Their back-and-forth still shows no signs of slowing down. Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff compared Punk's AEW arrival to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash's WCW defections.

Bischoff further speculated that CM Punk was the "biggest financial flop" in the history of the business:

"I pointed out that this was a guy who came out and said that for a guy who thinks he was a bigger deal than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash Coming to WCW, so far he's fallen flat on his face... In terms of a return on investment, this guy has to be the biggest financial flop in the history of wrestling... We weren’t talking about the broader spectrum of revenue opportunities. In terms of television, he’s been a horrible return on investment." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to professional wrestling last year. AEW fans have since witnessed him in some intense feuds against the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF. But that has clearly done nothing to sway Bischoff's outlook.

CM Punk will challenge for the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing 2022

For the first time since 2013, CM Punk is set for his first world title match heading into Double or Nothing 2022.

His last title match came as a rematch against The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2013 for the WWE Title he had previously lost at Royal Rumble that year. This was his final involvement with gold before leaving the business altogether in 2014.

As it stands, only MJF has been able to defeat Punk in AEW. The Cult of Personality holds wins over Eddie Kingston, Penta Oscuro, FTR's Dax Harwood, and Dustin Rhodes, among many others.

It seems Punk looks to do what the likes of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson failed to, dethroning Hangman Page for the world title. Only time will tell whether or not he can end his nine-year wait for gold.

