"Don't blow a good thing" - Hall of Famer reveals why Tony Khan is making a big mistake by comparing AEW and WWE

Eric Bischoff recently stated that Tony Khan is making a big mistake by comparing AEW to WWE. Bischoff advises Khan not to blow what he has created, thanks to the supportive audience that they have had in a short period of time.

Over the past few days, the former WWE RAW General Manager has been firing shots at Tony Khan and his comments about WCW. Bischoff wasn't impressed with Tony comparing his product with WCW of 1996, which was headed by Bischoff himself. Eric stated that AEW's win over a head-to-head battle for 30 minutes was just like winning a cosplay competition.

In a recent episode of the 83 weeks podcast, the former WCW president stated that Tony Khan may just erode the support of fans with his recent narrative regarding the recent head-to-head battle between WWE and AEW. However, Bischoff admitted that Tony Khan has been doing a great job with his company:

"What happens when you start putting yourself over, in my opinion, prematurely and the way they’re doing it by constantly denigrating and comparing to WWE? You start losing that goodwill because people see through it. Don’t blow a good thing. You’ve got a great thing, Tony. I’ve said before there are a lot of things I like subjectively about the AEW product more than I like about the WWE product. I’ve talked about those things and I still feel that way, but you’re going to eventually erode the support that you came to the dance with by creating the narrative that you’ve been creating. Not just because of the Friday night when there was a "head to head" that I’d call an overlap, by constantly beating on that drum you’re going to erode your support. People are going to see through it. Dave Meltzer won’t. Bryan Alvarez won’t. But the audience will, and the reaction that I got suggests that I’m at least partially right,” said Eric Bischoff. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Tony Khan reveals that he doesnt want to burn out storylines like WCW did

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Great news for you great wrestling fans who support @AEW : we’re back on Wednesdays for #AEWDynamite starting this week in just over 48 hours, from now on we’re officially LIVE everywhere in America! Dynamite every Wednesday @ 8pm ET, 7pm CT, 6pm MT, 5pm PT! See you all Wednesday! Great news for you great wrestling fans who support @AEW: we’re back on Wednesdays for #AEWDynamite starting this week in just over 48 hours, from now on we’re officially LIVE everywhere in America! Dynamite every Wednesday @ 8pm ET, 7pm CT, 6pm MT, 5pm PT! See you all Wednesday!

Tony Khan recently pointed out that his company doesn't want to make a huge mistake that WCW did back in their prime. Tony stated that he is intentionally making long term storylines as he doesn't want to burn out all the storylines that he has within weeks:

"I’m not going to use them all up in one week or two weeks and burn through all of the great stories that I feel could last for years here. I think WCW built one of the greatest rosters ever in wrestling and I thought one of the mistakes they made is they had so many exciting matches in WCW and it was like week, after week, after week they burned through them," said Tony Khan.

It was certainly an inspiring moment when AEW beat WWE in their head-to-head battle on October 15th even if it was just for 30 minutes. But recently, AEW seems to be getting carried away with their well-fought win, which can be something that fans could end up getting tired of hearing over and over again.

