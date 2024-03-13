Eric Bischoff warns Tony Khan to not overexpose recent AEW signing

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently advised Tony Khan against over-exposing a new blockbuster AEW signing. The talent in question is Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker sent shockwaves through the wrestling world when he arrived as a full-time AEW talent on the March 6, 2024, episode of Dynamite. Okada shocked fans by aligning himself with EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson as the newest member of The Elite.

Speaking on 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff revealed his opinion of Okada's debut appearance in AEW.

Easy E emphasised the importance of utilizing top-tier talent like the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion with due consideration and against worthy competitors.

"The debut? I thought it was fine. It wasn't great, it wasn't bad, it was sufficient. I thought he looked great," Bischoff said."You've got two massive stars and there's so much potential here. Be careful how you use them, be careful how you expose them... If you're an up-and-coming talent and you get involved with a program with John Cena, Steve Austin, or Ric Flair in his day, Undertaker, that's - boy, you're getting elevated."

Bischoff further added:

"The reverse of that? Is taking someone like Will Ospreay or Okada and when he has to slow his game down and he has to work with people who don't matter... They're not getting a rub from him, he's getting a rub from them and not the kind you want." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Eric Bischoff commented on Mercedes Mone hinting at future WWE return ahead of AEW debut

AEW has emerged as one of the world's leading wrestling promotions. Major names such as Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada have been added to a locker-room already filled with talent from across the globe.

Another star who is poised to come out as All Elite is Mercedes Mone. The former IWGP Women's Champion has heavily teased her debut in the upcoming episode of Dynamite, dubbed Big Business. However, in a recent interview, Mone implied that she may return to WWE at some point in the future. Former wrestling booker Eric Bischoff recently commented on the remarks of the 32-year-old star.

A user on X/Twitter had shared a clip from Mone's interview with the Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast in which she expressed her gratitude towards the Stamford-based promotion for the role it played in her career. The former NXT Women's Champion went on to suggest that she may go back to WWE to sort out some "unfinished business."

Bischoff retweeted the post, stating that Mone was being truthful about her long-term career goals.

"At least she's honest about it," wrote Bischoff.

Mercedes Mone has been out of action since sustaining a serious injury at NJPW Strong Resurgence 2023 against AEW's Willow Nightingale.

