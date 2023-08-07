Eric Bischoff weighs in on The Elite choosing AEW over WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shed light on The Elite members recently extending their contract with AEW and interpreted their decision from all aspects.

The Elite has been a vital part of All Elite Wrestling ever since its inception. The members of the group, Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson, also handle the company's responsibilities as the Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs).

However, rumors regarding them possibly leaving the promotion were circulating lately, and they were believable considering the recent backstage incidents. Nevertheless, all The Elite members, including Hangman Adam Page, recently re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion despite the rumors.

During the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff shed light on all four Elite members extending their contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion, reflecting on whether they made the right decision by rejecting WWE.

“When you’re in your early 20s or early 30s, an opportunity to work 300 days a year is a wonderful opportunity. Now, I don’t know The Young Bucks or The Elite personally, but [from] what I’ve heard is that they’re very family-oriented individuals. If that’s true, I think that’s a fantastic decision on their part. Taking perhaps lesser money [from AEW] for certainly less wear and tear, and to be able to spend time with your family — hats off to them. Good decision.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Eric Bischoff also stated that The Elite never made it to the big leagues

Although Eric Bischoff considers The Elite staying with AEW a good decision, he also believes they never had the exposure of performing on a big show or big leagues like WWE, also taking a shot at Tony Khan regarding the upcoming Wembley event on the same aforementioned podcast:

“In the minds of some fans, of course, because they never made it to the big leagues, they never wrestled on the big show. Tony Khan can go on about Wembley and everything, but WWE still is the show, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. First of all, legacy is so subjective. Not all wrestling audience has the same consensus opinion, but the fact will remain that they wrestled on the big show. They’d never know what could have been.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the faction in their new journey after re-signing and who their opponent at "All In" would be.

