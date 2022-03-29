"I would love to go" - Former WWE star wants to perform for AEW and Tony Khan again

Erick Redbeard recently opened up about his short AEW stint earlier this month, which saw him participating in a match at Revolution 2022.

The former Eric Rowan is one of the most physically intimidating performers, who WWE surprisingly released in April 2020 as part of the budget cuts stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, Redbeard has performed only sporadically, including a handful of appearances for All Elite Wrestling.

Erick Redbeard joined forces with PAC and Penta at Revolution 2022's pre-show against House of Black in a losing cause. Speaking about the same during his recent appearance on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, the former WWE star stated that he would love to go back and perform in AEW again.

However, Redbeard added that he doesn't want to cost anyone their place and position in All Elite Wrestling's stacked roster.

“Man, I would love to go and have a feud, a story [in AEW]. I would love to go and have an actual story. That’s why I liked going. There was a short little story where I got to be involved with the House of Black and Penta [Oscuro] and PAC. That was fun, because it was a couple day-story. To me, that was cool. It was cool to come back, do a couple things and then leave. There’s so many guys. I would hate to go and just take up space, take up a spot. I don’t like it when guys go in, take up a spot and they have no plans for them and then they just sit there.” (H/T - PostWrestling)

Erick Redbeard first appeared for AEW at Brodie Lee's memorial show

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion made his All Elite Wrestling debut came back in December 2020 during Dynamite's special "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" episode. Lee, who worked alongside Redbeard as part of the Wyatt Family in WWE, tragically passed away only a few days earlier.

Erick Redbeard rescued The Dark Order from a beatdown by Wardlow and then held up a sign with a message for Brodie Lee. It was an incredibly emotional moment, with all the performers in the ring tearing up, including Redbeard.

Given how impressive he has looked so far, there's plenty of chance Tony Khan would book the former WWE star in AEW again sometime down the line.

