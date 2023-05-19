"Essentially holding a new AEW TV show hostage" - Fans miffed about fired star's comeback ahead of CM Punk's rumored return

It has not been a smooth and easy time for AEW within the last year. A huge bump in the road for the promotion was the backstage altercation between CM Punk's party and The Elite. As both parties were at the top of their games at that point, Tony Khan's forced decision to suspend both parties tarnished the momentum of the company at that point.

While the company has gotten its groove back, and The Elite is intertwined in an interesting storyline with the Blackpool Combat Club, CM Punk has been a huge question mark for the promotion. He is rumored to be appearing on AEW Collision, however, it seems that there are still things that need to be sorted out.

Blake Oestriecher @BOestriecher Ace Steel essentially holding a new AEW TV show hostage is not something I had on my 2023 bingo card. Ace Steel essentially holding a new AEW TV show hostage is not something I had on my 2023 bingo card.

The situation with Ace Steel and CM Punk has been said to be the reason why there are obstacles in the return of the former WWE Champion. Ace Steel was one of the people involved in the physical altercation and was the only one fired by the company. He has been rumored to have been re-hired a few months after, to play a more low-profile creative role backstage.

Lew @Lew_QB1 @WrestlePurists @WrestlingHaus I have second hand embarrassment for Tony Khan reading this @WrestlePurists @WrestlingHaus I have second hand embarrassment for Tony Khan reading this

cazador918🇨🇱 @cazador918 @WrestlingHaus Ok, i didn't expect that, no wonder the Bucks are still pissed @WrestlingHaus Ok, i didn't expect that, no wonder the Bucks are still pissed

Gavin @gavinwainio @WrestlePurists @WrestlingHaus So TK bent over backwards for punk and re hired a guy that bit one of his co workers. Yikes. Unless everyone has secretly mended fences we ain’t ever getting the elite vs punk and others lol @WrestlePurists @WrestlingHaus So TK bent over backwards for punk and re hired a guy that bit one of his co workers. Yikes. Unless everyone has secretly mended fences we ain’t ever getting the elite vs punk and others lol

Seems like a lot of special accommodations for the former, brother. @WrestlingHaus If push came to shove, would TK back up Punk and Brother Steel or The Elite?Seems like a lot of special accommodations for the former, brother. @WrestlePurists @WrestlingHaus If push came to shove, would TK back up Punk and Brother Steel or The Elite? Seems like a lot of special accommodations for the former, brother.

Fans have expressed their disarray for the situation, saying that it was the wrong decision to re-hire Ace Steel after what transpired at the backstage brawl after AEW All Out 2022.

Zak Ralph 👽| @LoveWrestlingCA @smarkmouth @WrestlingHaus Begging for BTE to run a scene where there's a full moon and Kenny transforms into Ace Steel. @WrestlingHaus Begging for BTE to run a scene where there's a full moon and Kenny transforms into Ace Steel.

Some fans, on the other hand, have instead made comedic comments regarding the backstage brawl and Ace Steel reportedly "biting" Kenny Omega.

AEW should announce CM Punk's appearance much earlier, says WW Hall of Famer

With the announcement of the new two-hour show of the promotion, the excitement and anticipation for pro wrestling has gone up. However, to everyone's surprise, CM Punk was missing from the promotional poster for AEW Collision.

Former ECW superstar Bully Ray has given his thoughts on the company not including the Second City Saint on the promotional poster. On a recent Busted Open Radio podcast episode, the Hall of Famer talked about the positives of confirming Punk's appearance on Collision.

"I would announce it," Bully Ray said. "Because I'd want the entire wrestling community to be sitting in their chairs watching it live on television, so now I can count that my rating was higher." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

With Collision's debut approaching, the promotion must make quick decisions regarding CM Punk's appearance. It goes without saying that the appearance of the Chicago native is revenue-generating, so it will be interesting to see how this entire situation plays out.

What are your reactions to Ace Steel reportedly being re-hired? Let us know in the comments section below.

