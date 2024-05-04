Ethan Page has one word reaction to massive record following AEW exit

Former AEW star Ethan Page reacted after achieving a massive feat following his AEW release.

Since his debut at Revolution 2021, he has been a valuable asset for the Jacksonville-based promotion. During the initial stages, he was paired up with Scorpio Sky to form the Men of the Year. He used to deliver intriguing promos and top-notch matches. However, the star's popularity faded over time, before he reportedly left the company earlier this month. AEW confirmed his departure by removing his profile from the company website.

The star recently took to X/Twitter and uploaded a video where he talked about how well his merch was selling on Ringside Collectibles and how he was surpassing some of the top names in AEW despite last being on TV in

Recently, Ehtan sold out his action figures of the Unrivaled Collection. He then took to Twitter and broke the silence to this massive achievement.

"......whoops," Page wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Ethan Page talks about another massive achievement despite being featured on TV since December

Following his AEW release, the 34-year-old star took to Twitter and talked about being the number-one seller on Ringside Collectibles, surpassing Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, and MJF.

He hasn't been featured on AEW television since December 2023.

"An official business update on Ethan Page. It is now two weeks in a row that I have been a top seller on Ringside Collectibles meaning that in the first week of releases, I outsold Chris Jericho, MJF, and Samoa Joe. And in the second week I outsold everybody in my wave meaning Daniel Garcia, Saraya. I'm the number one seller! Not in total but it's pretty d**n good for a guy who hasn't been on television since December or featured at all. It's really bugging me like why does everyone need to know all these details. I don't wanna talk about this stuff," he said.

It remains to be seen what is next for Ethan Page following his departure from AEW.

