"Incredibly grateful" - Ethan Page sends heartfelt message to fellow AEW star

Ethan Page turned to social media to express his appreciation towards tag-team partner from Men of the Year, Scorpio Sky. The two are currently managed by Dan Lambert of the American Top Team.

All Ego has nothing but gratitude towards the former member of SCU (SoCal Uncensored). He didn't imagine that a friendship and brotherhood could brew out of this pairing.

"I never could have imagined the friendship & brotherhood that came from this." Page said.

The duo formed on March 29, 2021, episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and they immediately feuded with Darby Allin and Sting. Unfortunately, Men of the Year were unsuccessful in defeating the pair at Double or Nothing 2021.

“All Ego” Ethan Page @OfficialEGO



I never could have imagined the friendship & brotherhood that came from this



Can’t wait to be 60 & sitting at conventions w/ u Scorp Even tho @AEW probably hates that they did this … im incredibly grateful they put me in the same room w/ @ScorpioSky to start #MenOfTheYear I never could have imagined the friendship & brotherhood that came from thisCan’t wait to be 60 & sitting at conventions w/ u Scorp Even tho @AEW probably hates that they did this … im incredibly grateful they put me in the same room w/ @ScorpioSky to start #MenOfTheYear I never could have imagined the friendship & brotherhood that came from thisCan’t wait to be 60 & sitting at conventions w/ u Scorp 🙌 https://t.co/c8dmbdf8sD

They debuted their "Men of the Year" nickname on the June 18 episode of Dynamite after beating Darby Allin in a handicap match.

The freshly paired duo joined ATT shortly after that to accompany Lambert on his promos as they feuded with Inner Circle at that point. They went on to beat Chris Jericho and Jake Hager at AEW Rampage Grand Slam event.

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky are undefeated in 2022 as a tag team

Standard Bearer Wrestling @TheSBWrestling AEW Dark: Elevation (2/14)



- Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) vs. Jaden Valo & Steve Pena



- Dante Martin vs. Kevin Matthews



- Thunder Rosa vs. Riley Shepard



- Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico



- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt Sydal



- 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Danie AEW Dark: Elevation (2/14)- Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) vs. Jaden Valo & Steve Pena - Dante Martin vs. Kevin Matthews- Thunder Rosa vs. Riley Shepard- Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt Sydal- 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Danie https://t.co/do0txawbEL

As a tag team, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky are still undefeated in 2022. The duo has racked up multiple victories on AEW Dark: Elevation in recent times.

Since being managed by American Top Team's Adam Lambert last year, the heel pair have been red hot.

Some of their most notable victories have come against the team of Jaden Valo and Steven Pena and the duo of Logan Laroux and Mike Fowler on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Men of the Year is a team to watch out for as they climb the ladder of success in AEW. If this trend continues, a future tag-team title shot is possible.

Edited by Pratik Singh