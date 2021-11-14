"These legends are just worried" – Ethan Page slams all-time great after being attacked at AEW Full Gear

AEW Full Gear was an eventful show for fans, however, it wasn't the same for Ethan Page, who was humiliated by wrestling legend Baron Von Raschke as the veteran pulled his famous Claw move on the AEW star at Full Gear 2021.

Page ended up on the losing side at Full Gear as American Top Team was defeated by The Inner Circle led by Chris Jericho. During the match, Page got in the face of Jake Hager's wife face. Baron Von, standing close to Hager's wife, was annoyed with Page's antics. He ended up humiliating Page by pulling off his iconic Claw move on him.

After the match, Page discovered AEW posted the moment on Twitter, which made him furious. The AEW star said that legends like Baron are worried about him leaving a bigger legacy than them. He also wanted AEW to delete the post.

Ethan Page responds to fans comparing Dan Lambert to Jim Cornette

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda, Ethan Page discussed fans comparing Dan Lambert to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette. Page stated he feels the comparison does make sense as Dan Lambert is an old-school wrestling fan, just like Jim Cornette.

"It makes me laugh, that's funny though and honestly it would kind of make sense because Dan is a huge fan of old-school wrestling and one of the biggest professional wrestling belt collectors in the entire world. This man respects wrestling like nobody I've ever met before. So then yes, if he's cutting promos like someone from the old days, that kind of makes sense."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ethan Page, one-half of The Men of the Year tag team, is furious over the loss American Top Team suffered at the hands of The Inner Circle. The match ended with Chris Jericho paying tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero with a Frog Splash to Lambert for the victory.

Edited by Abhinav Singh