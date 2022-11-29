"Every ounce of morality I have hates this" - Ex- WWE writer recalls distasteful prank Vince McMahon played on popular AEW star

Erstwhile WWE CEO Vince McMahon was apparently not opposed to playing questionable pranks on his roster, according to a former writer for the promotion, Freddie Prinze Jr.

As many fans are aware, Paul Wight made the biggest strides in his career during his time in WWE. Known as the Big Show, the 50 year-old star won multiple championships including the WWE World title and the tag team titles.

Despite his talent, he was apparently the target of a prank by Vince McMahon. In a recent episode of the podcast Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed how he felt conflicted about being a part of the joke:

“This was a rib that he just pulled on live TV on Big Show. The chair Big Show was going to sit in when he was gonna read a Santa Claus story because that’s good TV, was gonna break when he sat in it. I was just like, ‘Oh, Jesus.’ He’s [Vince] like, ‘And you better not frigging tell him!’ I was like, ‘What am I gonna hear, man?’ Every creative bone in my body hates this. Every ounce of morality I have hates this. But that’s my boss, like, what am I going to do?” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Another WWE Hall of Famer also shared the story of a prank on AEW star Paul Wight

Paul Wight was apparently the target of a number of pranks, as Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared yet another joke played on the 50 year-old star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long explained how Vince McMahon had apparently let all the water out of a waterbed that Paul Wight used:

"And he told me this story about the time they went overseas and they took this waterbed on one of those big army aircrafts. Vince came through, and he saw Big Show laying on the waterbed, sleeping, and let all the water out of it," added Teddy Long. (9:08 - 9:22)

While he may have had a rather interesting time in WWE, Wight is currently a part of Tony Khan's roster in AEW. It remains to be seen how the rest of his career progresses in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

