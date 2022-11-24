WWE Hall of Famer shares hilarious Vince McMahon incident involving current AEW star (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently shared a hilarious anecdote about Vince McMahon letting go of water from the waterbed upon spotting Paul Wight lying on it.

There are some umpteen backstage stories about Vince McMahon, which paint a fascinating picture of the former WWE Chairman. From playing pranks on wrestlers to punishing them, the list of McMahon anecdotes is seemingly endless.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long opened up about his former colleague Michael Cole giving him some vital advice. He recalled that when he got on Vince McMahon's plane for a work trip, the SmackDown broadcaster warned him not to fall asleep in the presence of the 77-year-old.

"Michael Cole told me this one time. I was getting on Vince's plane, I got into the plane, and Michael Cole was on the plane. Michael Cole told me, "Teddy Long, one thing you don't do on this plane - don't go to sleep. The only way you go to sleep is when Vince goes to sleep, so I learned that" said Teddy Long. (8:50 - 9:06)

He then recounted a hilarious story shared by Cole. Teddy Long revealed that during a previous overseas trip, upon spotting Paul Wight, aka Big Show, lying down on a waterbed, McMahon let the whole water out of it.

"And he told me this story when they went overseas and took this waterbed on one of those big army aircrafts. Vince came through, and he saw Big Show laying on the waterbed, sleeping, and let all the water out of it," added Teddy Long (9:08 - 9:22)

Teddy Long on his memorable backstage interaction with Vince McMahon

On the same episode, Teddy Long recalled leaving Vince McMahon impressed during a tryout for a managerial role, where he cut a promo on Tommy Dreamer. The wrestling veteran, who had been working as a referee for WWE at the time, revealed that McMahon told him his talents had been wasted so far.

"Well, I remember the first time they called me to work there as a manager and I went to Providence Island. I walked out the first night with D'Lo Brown, and I cut this promo on Tommy Dreamer. And when I came back, Vince McMahon was standing, and he was waiting on me. And he called me and said, 'I can't believe I have had you right under my nose all this time.' He said that to me and the next thing he said was, 'I want you to know they really wasted you down South,'" said Long. (12:35 - 13:08)

Teddy Long went on to have a very fruitful career as an on-screen authority figure as he worked as SmackDown's GM from 2004 to 2012.

What is your favorite Vince McMahon backstage story? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

