"Everybody is conspiring to keep him down" - WWE legend dissects CM Punk's potential return to AEW (Exclusive) 

CM Punk is currently suspended from AEW after the backstage brawl following All Out. Over the past few weeks on AEW Dynamite, a cryptic video package has been played indicating the return of The Elite. Thus, the question arises if Punk will eventually return too. WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell shared his opinion on this question.

It was recently reported that Tony Khan's investigation regarding the backstage brawl between The Elite and the multi-time WWE Champion was over, and the President had sided with The Elite. This report was seemingly confirmed as the inaugural AEW Trios Champions are reportedly returning to the company.

In the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was asked if he thought CM Punk would return to the promotion. The wrestling veteran mentioned that the self-proclaimed Best in the World has always hated wrestling and claims to be the victim in any situation. He also stated that he is portraying the persona of a real-life heel by blaming everyone else but himself.

"I don’t think he will. He hated wrestling before because Punk is always the victim. Which, if you think about it, is the heel. He’s always the heel , because the heel is always the victim no matter what. Everybody is conspiring to keep him down, to keep him from advancing... And I don’t think he’ll go back to AEW,” Dutch Mantell said. [14:55 - 15:38]

Chris Jericho reportedly called CM Punk a cancer in the locker room

Week after week, more news emerges regarding the infamous backstage brawl. Recently, Fightful Select reported that current ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, called CM Punk cancerous to the locker room.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette also commented on the report, claiming that Jericho is very similar to Punk.

