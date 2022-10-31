CM Punk has been featured frequently in the news as more information about the alleged backstage brawl post-AEW All Out has surfaced on the internet. The latest report involved WWE legend Chris Jericho, and Jim Cornette has also commented on the report.

The Second City Saint and The Elite have been suspended indefinitely from competing in AEW due to the backstage brawl at the All Out media scrum. Several months after the incident, new reports are emerging every week.

Fightful Select recently reported that Chris Jericho confronted CM Punk after the backstage melee and allegedly called Punk a "cancer" to the business.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran commented on Chris Jericho confronting CM Punk. He mentioned that if Jericho was worried about being a locker room leader, he would have been the first one to interfere and stop the brawl but he was nowhere to be seen.

“Where were you when we all needed you?” If he’s (Chris Jericho) worried about being a locker room leader, why wasn’t he one of the people that went to Tony Khan and said you’ve been hearing about this... and you’re frivolously ignoring this," Jim Cornette said. [01:44 - 2:09]

Cornette also felt that the first-ever AEW World Champion should have forced Tony Khan to address the issue.

"Why didn’t Chris step up and be a locker room leader by getting Tony to address the situation that he had been informed of over and over again?" [02:10 - 02:19]

Jim Cornette also spoke about how CM Punk reacted

During the same podcast, the WWE veteran mentioned that the two-time AEW World Champion would have told Jericho that it wasn't his concern. Cornette also insinuated that Chris Jericho is the same as Punk.

“You’re a cancer to the locker room said Mr. Pot to Mr. Kettle. I’m sure that Punk probably drew his fist back from one of the Bucks’ face and took his other foot out of the other Bucks’ a** and turned over to Jericho and said, 'It’s not any of your business and I think you should go now.'" [01:12 - 01:41]

Bill Chase @BillChase33 Jericho called CM Punk a "cancer" to the locker room. Though it seems the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs, Dax Harwood, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, and Max Caster, didn't think that way while Punk was there.



Who sings Jericho's praises the most?



The wrestling world was also furious with The Ocho for calling him a cancer. AEW also teased the return of The Elite on last week's episode of Dynamite, while the status of CM Punk has not been addressed by the promotion in any shape yet.

