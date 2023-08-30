"Everybody fall in line, dammit" - WWE Hall of Famer is sick of AEW backstage drama involving CM Punk

A WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about how he is fed up with CM Punk's name coming up in issues happening backstage at AEW.

The name in question is Booker T, who is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. CM Punk has been involved in a lot of fights backstage in AEW, and the most recent altercation happened at All In, where Punk was reportedly in a scuffle with Jack Perry. The former Jungle Boy was told to leave the stadium following the heated exchange.

Things between CM Punk and Jack Perry got heated when The Second City Saint reportedly stopped Perry from using a glass spot during his match on an episode of Collision.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the backstage drama surrounding CM Punk.

"You've gotta understand the pecking order, though, Brad," Booker said. "I'm not jumping on CM Punk's side here or anything like that, but you got to know the pecking order. Tony Khan [AEW's CEO] brought CM Punk in to quarterback this thing, right? When the quarterback come in, what letter do he got on his jersey? ["C," Gilmore responded] Bam. Everybody fall in line, dammit." H/T :[WrestlingInc]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Booker T recently took to Twitter to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt, who unfortunately passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 36.

The NXT commentator was one of the first people to learn of Bray Wyatt's passing during a live stream. Booker T, along with his co-host Brad Gilmore, were shocked, as were those watching his stream at that moment.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to post an emotional message on Bray Wyatt's demise.

"RIP to [Bray Wyatt]. Gone too soon. One of the greatest creative minds. A generational talent. My condolences are with his entire family."

