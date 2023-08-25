Booker T pays tribute to Bray Wyatt after learning of his passing during live stream

WWE legend Booker T recently took to Twitter to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt after learning about his untimely demise during a live stream.

Booker was one of the first people to learn that Bray was no longer with us. During a live stream of his Reality of Wrestling podcast, his co-host Brad Gilmore came across Triple H's tweet on the tragic news. Both were left speechless for a few minutes as they couldn't believe it, similar to the whole wrestling world watching the stream at that moment.

The legend then took to Twitter to post an emotional message on Bray Wyatt's demise. He wrote that the star was one of the greatest creative minds and a generational talent, and sent his condolences to the Wyatt family.

"RIP to [Bray Wyatt]. Gone too soon. One of the greatest creative minds. A generational talent. My condolences are with his entire family."

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE star LA Knight was the last person to share a ring with Bray Wyatt

Wyatt's last WWE feud was against LA Knight. They faced each other in eight matches, with the former taking a win in all of them. His last bout was on February 26, 2023, which was a Lights Out Street Fight against Knight at a Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Rockford, Illinois.

After his feud ended with the megastar, Bray was supposed to go against Bobby Lashley. However, he suddenly stopped appearing on television with no explanation from WWE. It was later revealed that he had been suffering from a life-threatening illness but had been recovering slowly.

The wrestling world is saddened to learn of the demise of one of the greatest minds in the business. Heartfelt messages for the superstar have been pouring in since the news broke.

