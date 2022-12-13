"Everything comes full circle" - Twitter predicts that Sasha Banks and popular former WWE Superstar will reunite in AEW after 10 years 

Wrestling fans on Twitter believe that Sasha Banks will be the mystery partner of Saraya, formerly known as Paige.

Taking to Twitter, fans reflected on the 10th-anniversary of Banks' NXT debut when she faced Paige. The Boss could potentially end up crossing paths with the 30-year-old star again, but this time in AEW.

Saraya is set to face Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in a tag team match on January 11, 2023. The AEW star's tag team partner is yet to be confirmed.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

matt @RipShotime40 @Fightful And in a few weeks, she’ll make her AEW debut as her partner. @Fightful And in a few weeks, she’ll make her AEW debut as her partner. 😉

ɴɪᴄᴏʟᴀꜱ @chromaticnick Fightful Wrestling @Fightful 10 years ago today, Sasha Banks made her NXT debut against Paige. 10 years ago today, Sasha Banks made her NXT debut against Paige. https://t.co/hkdH1x1yEB If Mercedes is actually Saraya's mystery partner, they are bound by coincidence. twitter.com/Fightful/statu… If Mercedes is actually Saraya's mystery partner, they are bound by coincidence. twitter.com/Fightful/statu…

reham @CosmicAngelss Fightful Wrestling @Fightful 10 years ago today, Sasha Banks made her NXT debut against Paige. 10 years ago today, Sasha Banks made her NXT debut against Paige. https://t.co/hkdH1x1yEB 10 years later she may tag team with her 🙃 twitter.com/Fightful/statu… 10 years later she may tag team with her 🙃 twitter.com/Fightful/statu…

Earlier this year, Saraya made her AEW debut and competed in her first match at the Full Gear pay-per-view. During the show, she defeated Britt Baker in a singles bout.

The former NXT Women's Champion hasn't set foot inside the squared circle since her win at Full Gear but is confirmed to make her in-ring return in early 2023.

Jay White believes that Sasha Banks will be a great addition to the Bullet Club

In 2022, Jay White made big moves in professional wrestling. He won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, took over the Bullet Club, and appeared in AEW.

Besides competing on Dynamite and Rampage, White defended his title at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. In an interview with Fightful, he claimed that Sasha Banks would be a great addition to the Bullet Club.

Banks is reportedly set to appear at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show at the Tokyo Dome in January. White said that he would definitely say "hello" to The Boss if they crossed paths.

"She’s great. Big star. That would be another big thing that happened then, I guess. Everyone is wanting to come over and return to Wrestle Kingdom led by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, huh? You got Kenny [Omega] finally returning, maybe Sasha Banks, KAIRI coming back as well. I guess that would be cool. I haven’t met the woman myself, but if I do, I’ll say hello."

Switchblade further added that Banks could be a great Bullet Club member. He added:

"I think she would make a great Bullet Club member, that's why I said I would say hello."

Banks walked out of WWE in May 2022, and it remains to be seen if she will debut in AEW moving forward.

