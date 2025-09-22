Ex-AEW duo rumored to join WWE forms a huge alliance with Karrion Kross

A former AEW tag team that rumors suggest might be WWE-bound has just formed a major alliance with Karrion Kross. The duo in question, The Righteous, departed from the Tony Khan-led promotion last year. Despite his massive upsurge in audience popularity over the past few months, Karrion Kross revealed earlier in August that both his and Scarlett Bordeaux's contracts with WWE had expired, and that the two sides had failed to agree to a new deal, leading to their departures from the company. The Herald of Doomsday and The Smokeshow have since returned to the independent scene, where they have continued to ply their trade. Kross and Scarlett were recently featured at WrestlePro's September 21 event Killer Smokeshow. At the show, The Tollman and his companion were seen finally joining forces with Vincent and Dutch, months after first teasing their union.The Righteous began making appearances in AEW since around 2023, and were notably featured in a rivalry with former World Champion MJF and his ex-best friend and tag partner Adam Cole. It was reported this past May that the duo had exited AEW. Earlier this month, news broke that Vincent and Dutch were wrapping up their indie dates amidst interest from WWE. When were The Righteous last seen in action in AEW?In their last All Elite Wrestling match till date, Vincent and Dutch participated in a Casino Gauntlet bout for a shot at the World Tag Team Championships on the September 11 episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite last year. The victory in the match would end up going to Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay, who were representing the Don Callis Family at the time. The Righteous had also been actively competing in Ring of Honor, AEW's sister promotion also owned by Tony Khan. Their last ROH bout saw them team with The Premier Athletes on an April, 2025 taping of ROH on HonorClub, where they defeated The Kingdom and Spanish Announce Project in an eight-person tag match. It remains to be seen whether Vincent and Dutch will sign with WWE anytime soon.