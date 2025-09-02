  • home icon
Popular duo finally WWE-bound months after leaving AEW - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 02, 2025 01:32 GMT
Tony Khan and Triple H lead top two wrestling promotions right now [Image Credits: AEW
Tony Khan and Triple H lead top two wrestling promotions right now [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube, WWE.com]

Former AEW stars might be on their way to WWE four months after their release. The Righteous debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2023. While they made a notable impact on ROH and the Jacksonville-based promotion's tag team division, they never received a major spotlight. They were released from the company following their request in May 2025.

After Vincent and Dutch left, fans thought the two might team up with Karrion Kross in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Before their release, they hinted at aligning with Elias, but that also didn't materialize. A few months after their release, a major update was provided on the duo.

According to Fightful, Dutch and Vincent might be finishing their bookings on the independent circuit amid interest from the Stamford-based promotion.

Also, BodySlam.net noted that WWE and Triple H had been interested in them for 'quite some time,' and rumors about them joining the Performance Center have been flying around.

WWE President Nick Khan predicted AEW stars coming to their territory

Over the past couple of years, the sports entertainment juggernaut has signed several former AEW stars. Mariah May, the Lucha Bros, Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, and Rusev are some of the names that switched companies.

While speaking on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan said that many stars will sign with WWE once they are free from the Tony Khan-led promotion.

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the two stars will debut in WWE now that their signing is almost confirmed.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
