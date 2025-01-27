Ex-AEW performer reveals reality of working with Paul Heyman: "When he’s talking to you, he’s probably lying"

A former AEW name disclosed a huge detail about WWE's Paul Heyman recently. The latter has been serving as a Wiseman to Roman Reigns for the past few years. Before joining WWE, he used to run Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Recently, former ECW World Television Champion RVD talked about Heyman. Rob Van Dam performed for AEW in 2023 and 2024 as a part-timer. He was last seen in the company in April 2024, where he wrestled on Rampage. In later months, he was seen at multiple WWE events.

Paul Heyman and RVD worked closely during their time in ECW. The latter was one of the top stars of the company. After ECW was sold to WWE, the Wiseman became one of the top WWE managers of all time and managed stars like CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. He is currently the Wiseman for the Bloodline.

While speaking on 1 of A Kind, RVD claimed that Paul Heyman is known for lying and also said that this habit sometimes affects their relationship.

“With Paul, easily everyone, I think, would give you the same answer. And that’s when he’s talking to you, he’s probably lying. You don’t know how much to put into what he’s saying to you. So that’s bothersome. [laughs] That can kind of get in the way of a good relationship," he said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

RVD reveals if he will wrestle for AEW again

Rob Van Dam hasn't wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion since April 2024. Despite being massively over with the crowd, he hasn't appeared in the promotion.

While speaking on 1 of A Kind, RVD claimed that he might return to AEW if Tony Khan paid the right amount.

"Can I still wrestle in AEW? As far as I know. There’s no reason that I know of that I can’t. If there is a reason, then I don’t know about it. I don’t know that it would be best move for me right now, but at the same time, money talks, and it’s a great motivator when it comes to going to work," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the former ECW champion might return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

