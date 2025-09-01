Ex-AEW star being angry at Tony Khan does not make sense, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A former AEW star left the company last year after negotiations for a new contract did not bear fruit. Nevertheless, the talent's anger towards Tony Khan is not justified, according to WWE veteran Vince Russo.

The star in question, Jake Hager, has made it clear that he has nothing but disdain for the AEW President at this point. Hager felt the offer made to him at the end of his contract was disrespectful, which is why he parted ways with the Jacksonville-based company.

Speaking about the topic on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said Hager didn't have an irreplaceable role in AEW. He added that the former world champion was exaggerating the matter.

"I think that's baloney thought, because listen. He wasn't, Hager didn't have an irreplacable role at AEW. He was another name on the roster... I watched close over the years."

You can check out the full video below.

Jake Hager recently explained how hard it was to pitch ideas in AEW

Jake Hager recently discussed pitching ideas for his character in All Elite Wrestling. He claimed that the process was challenging, and Tony Khan allegedly never approved his pitches.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Hager recently said the following about the creative process in All Elite Wrestling:

"If you wanted to pitch an idea, you were at the building like 1 AM, 2 AM after the show was done. You were waiting in line because he had so many other important things to go on. And you never got his full attention. And if you did get his attention, he would give you some kind of bullsh*t response like, 'Oh, I see you like a tag team with Sammy Guevara, I don't really see you doing that.'"

As of now, Hager is retired from pro wrestling altogether and is focusing on his trucking business.

