Ex-AEW star blames Penta for massive shift after WWE RAW's Netflix move

A former AEW star recently claimed that Penta's arrival in WWE led to a huge change on Netflix. The streaming platform will be increasing its prices this year after a huge hike in number of subscribers. The star who blamed the masked star for the price hike is Big Swole. She was signed to AEW from 2019 until 2021.

WWE RAW's move to Netflix has been a great success story so far. The recent episodes have seen explosive matches and chaotic storylines. In the second edition of RAW on Netflix, the 39-year-old star made his debut and faced Chad Gable in an extraordinary contest. Fans were impressed by his unique offense and character work. In his second appearance on the red brand, he defeated Pete Dunne.

During his entrance on the latest edition of RAW, WWE enhanced his presentation by adding some remarkable pyro in the background. Fans were once again left in awe due to the impressive visuals. After news of Neflix's price hike came out, Big Swole took to X/Twitter and stated that the platform increased its price to compensate for the former AEW star's new pyro.

"It’s cuz of Penta, ain’t it. I knew that pyro wasn’t cheap smh," she wrote.

Matt Hardy praises Penta's WWE arrival

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion's debut was one of the major talking points on social media over the last couple of weeks. Many veterans gave their views about the new arrival.

While speaking on Extreme Life with Matt Hardy, the former AEW star said that the luchador and Chad Gable wrestled a 'competitive' match, which was a great way to introduce him.

"Chad Gable was great for him. Chad Gable is tremendous, he's such a great talent, and he's also a great guy on top of this as well. For Penta to go out and work against Chad Gable, a really competitive, strong match is just how Penta needed to be introduced," he said.

It remains to be seen who would be the luchador's next opponent in the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

