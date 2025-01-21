Major AEW star joining Penta in WWE is "inevitable", according to wrestling legend

Former AEW star Penta made his huge WWE debut last week on Monday Night RAW. Wrestling legend and TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy claims that Rey Fenix will join Penta in the Triple H-led promotion soon.

Penta and Rey Fenix were reportedly set to depart AEW together last year. However, Penta was the only one who left the company and made his WWE debut last week on RAW. Some reports unveiled that Tony Khan added injury time on Rey Fenix's contract which prevented him from moving to the Stamford-based promotion with Penta.

In the recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former United States Champion praised Penta's debut on Monday Night RAW. Hardy reflected on the match against Chad Gable and said it was the best way to introduce the fans to the luchador.

"I thought it was tremendous. I thought it was great, I thought Penta going out [and] working against Chad Gable, Chad Gable was great for him. Chad Gable is tremendous, he's such a great talent, and he's also a great guy on top of this as well. For Penta to go out and work against Chad Gable, a really competitive, strong match is just how Penta needed to be introduced."

Matt Hardy also spoke about Rey Fenix joining Penta in WWE. Hardy said that it will happen soon and The Lucha Bros. will have a great run in the promotion due to their work ethic.

"It's inevitable," began Hardy. "They will have a great life and they will have a great run too. I'm so happy for those guys, they're both good dudes, they're both very talented, and they have busted their a*s, working from the bottom up, they've been through the trenches, they've done it all." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Penta already has 2 major victories in WWE

Penta arrived on RAW last week and quickly showed the fans what he's capable of in a stellar performance against American Made's Chad Gable. Both stars put on a great match with the debuting Penta securing the victory.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Penta wrestled Pete Dunne. It was their first match against each other since 2017 and both stars delivered. Despite showing off his technical abilities, The Bruiserweight fell victim to Penta as he defeated him with the Penta Driver.

We will have to wait and see what exciting matchup Triple H books for Penta on next week's WWE Monday Night RAW.

