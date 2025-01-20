Eric Bischoff believes Penta's presentation on WWE RAW debut was not factored by AEW

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Penta's blockbuster debut on RAW and if AEW played a role in his introduction. The masked star defeated Chad Gable in the second episode of RAW on Netflix. Moments after the match, Michael Cole took no time to take a jab at AEW.

Fans widely praised the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's presentation, wrestling skills, and promo after his match. Following the blockbuster debut, many fans compared his AEW presentation to WWE's. In AEW, the star wrestled the greatest matches but was never given the spotlight for a long time. Many believed WWE made extra efforts to make him look like a million bucks as he was a former AEW star.

While speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff claimed that Triple H wanted to present the former AEW star as a top star regardless of his past tenure. Bischoff also said that WWE had eyes on the star for a long time.

"I think that’s happening in the normal course of business right now for WWE. I don’t think that any extra effort or thought went into Penta because he was coming from AEW. I think they treated him just like they would treat any other major star who was coming into the company. My understanding is that Paul Levesque had his eyes on Penta for quite some time, and I doubt that he was going to do any more or any less with that opportunity to introduce Penta because of AEW," he said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

Jim Ross speculates why Penta wasn't successful in AEW

The 39-year-old star was a part of Lucha Bros, a highly athletic tag team in AEW. He and his brothers were given occasional pushes but the Jacksonville-based promotion seemingly never capitalized on their momentum.

While speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross claimed that Penta didn't thrive in the previous company as his style was not very unique as AEW had many other stars performing similarly.

"He was one of many that did a lot of acrobatics and flying things. He might have been the best at doing it, I’m not saying that. But he wasn’t the only one doing it, so it made it less special. WWE’s got a good stock of luchadores. They got several guys on the roster that have that background," he said.

It will be interesting to see how the former AEW star is booked by WWE in the future.

