Jim Ross reveals real reason why Penta failed in AEW; reacts to his WWE debut

Penta recently made his highly anticipated WWE debut. Jim Ross has now reacted to the debut and explained the reason why the star failed in AEW.

For the past several months, there has been a lot of speculation regarding The Lucha Brothers' status in AEW. There were rumors that the duo wanted to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion last year. While Penta was granted his release from the company, the same can't be said for Rey Fenix who had some additional time added onto his contract due to injury.

Since then, there have been talks that Penta could be headed to WWE. The Stamford-based promotion confirmed these rumors when they released a teaser for the former AEW star. This week on RAW, the man with 'Cero' fear made his debut against Chad Gable and received a warm welcome from the WWE universe.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on Penta's WWE debut and said that it seems as if Triple H and Co. are going to push him within the next year:

"So what it tells me is that WWE and Triple H covet him in a significant way, where he’s gonna be in main events or semi-main events within the next year, if not sooner.”

Jim Ross further added that the former AEW star wasn't a huge success in Tony Khan's promotion because they already had wrestlers with similar styles which made it hard for the Luchador to stand out:

“Penta, we had a lot of that kind of style in AEW. He was one of many that did a lot of acrobatics and flying things. He might have been the best at doing it, I’m not saying that. But he wasn’t the only one doing it, so it made it less special. WWE’s got a good stock of luchadores. They got several guys on the roster that have that background. Just gotta be careful of how you book him.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Check out the video below:

Penta's WWE debut could lead to more AEW guys jumping ship

While there have been several WWE stars who crossed over to AEW over the years, there have only been a handful of guys who made the move the other way around. It all started with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 which resulted in more AEW stars signing with the Stamford-based promotion. Now with this new signing, there might be a possibility of more people changing companies.

During a recent live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Wrestlevotes spoke about the former AEW star's debut and said that now more people within AEW will seriously consider moving to WWE if they are offered a contract:

"Last night with the talent that specifically haven't been to the WWE yet, you know, maybe brought out a lot of jealousy and envy and wishful thinking. So, I could imagine that if they haven't been there yet and they get the chance, you know, by a contract offer, they'll look even stronger at it now after how they treated Penta."

It will be interesting to see how Triple H andCco. will use the Luchador in the near future.

