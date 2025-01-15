Penta's WWE debut could lead to more AEW stars coming over (Exclusive)

Penta made his highly-anticipated WWE debut on RAW this past Monday. The Luchador put on a hard-hitting match against Chad Gable. In the end, it was the former AEW star who walked away with the win.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes talked about Penta's WWE debut. The wrestling insider noted that Penta's presentation could prompt his former colleagues in AEW to follow suit:

"Last night with the talent that specifically haven't been to the WWE yet, you know, maybe brought out a lot of jealousy and envy and wishful thinking. So, I could imagine that if they haven't been there yet and they get the chance, you know, by a contract offer, they'll look even stronger at it now after how they treated Penta." [From 07:52 onwards]

Earlier on the podcast, WrestleVotes shared an update on the backstage reaction to Penta's RAW debut:

"I thought it was perfect. I think everybody backstage loved it. I think the fans were well over the top of with excitement. Yeah, I enjoyed every single second of it and I think it came off amazing." [From 03:33 onwards]

The star cut a passionate promo following his win over Chad Gable on RAW. It remains to be seen if the former AEW World Tag Team Champion manages to retain his momentum in the days to come.

