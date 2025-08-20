Ex-AEW star Saraya gives devastating personal update - "I felt completely helpless"

Former AEW star Saraya has shared a major update on a situation she faced recently. She has been known for her bold and fearless nature. However, she faced a dangerous situation involving her pet, who had been diagnosed with a certain lung issue.The former AEW Women's World Champion recently celebrated her birthday with her friends while her dog was in the emergency room. According to her recent social media post, it seems like fans criticized her for leaving her pet in a state of poor health.The star took to X and said that his condition has gotten worse with time, and he has suffered from hemorrhage. Saraya also claimed that she is feeling helpless.&quot;My dog was in the emergency room. Hes suffering a lot right now and I couldn’t leave him. I didn’t even want to celebrate my bday. My friends wanted to get me out the house to get my mind off of it. I NEVER cancel anything. I’ve turned up to every signing on my book tour. But being on a 10 hour round trip away from my boy wasn’t gonna work for me. Guess where he is now? Back in the f**king emergency room. You are soulless for giving me a hard time about not only my cancer battling dog but the fact I went to a fair for my birthday. Do not try and guilt trip me for this. He f***ing hemorrhaged and I felt completely helpless,&quot; she wrote.SARAYA @SarayaLINKMy dog was in the emergency room. Hes suffering a lot right now and I couldn’t leave him. I didn’t even want to celebrate my bday. My friends wanted to get me out the house to get my mind off of it. I NEVER cancel anything. I’ve turned up to every signing on my book tour. ButSaraya took her pet to the vet's last weekThe Anti-Diva's pet had been suffering from a severe cough for a very long time, which prompted her to take him to the vet.Saraya recently took to Instagram and revealed that he doesn't have cancer but had a nasty fungal infection.&quot;This week has been torture but I got the news today he DOES NOT have cancer and it’s a bad fungal infection he picked up because when you do chemo your immune system is completely shot,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen when Saraya's pet will be back to normal.