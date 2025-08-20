  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Saraya (Paige)
  • Ex-AEW star Saraya gives devastating personal update - "I felt completely helpless"

Ex-AEW star Saraya gives devastating personal update - "I felt completely helpless"

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 20, 2025 00:48 GMT
Saraya is a former AEW star [Image Credit: AEW
Saraya is a former AEW star [Image Credit: AEW's X]

Former AEW star Saraya has shared a major update on a situation she faced recently. She has been known for her bold and fearless nature. However, she faced a dangerous situation involving her pet, who had been diagnosed with a certain lung issue.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion recently celebrated her birthday with her friends while her dog was in the emergency room. According to her recent social media post, it seems like fans criticized her for leaving her pet in a state of poor health.

The star took to X and said that his condition has gotten worse with time, and he has suffered from hemorrhage. Saraya also claimed that she is feeling helpless.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My dog was in the emergency room. Hes suffering a lot right now and I couldn’t leave him. I didn’t even want to celebrate my bday. My friends wanted to get me out the house to get my mind off of it. I NEVER cancel anything. I’ve turned up to every signing on my book tour. But being on a 10 hour round trip away from my boy wasn’t gonna work for me. Guess where he is now? Back in the f**king emergency room. You are soulless for giving me a hard time about not only my cancer battling dog but the fact I went to a fair for my birthday. Do not try and guilt trip me for this. He f***ing hemorrhaged and I felt completely helpless," she wrote.
Ad

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Ad

Saraya took her pet to the vet's last week

The Anti-Diva's pet had been suffering from a severe cough for a very long time, which prompted her to take him to the vet.

Saraya recently took to Instagram and revealed that he doesn't have cancer but had a nasty fungal infection.

"This week has been torture but I got the news today he DOES NOT have cancer and it’s a bad fungal infection he picked up because when you do chemo your immune system is completely shot," she wrote.
Ad

It remains to be seen when Saraya's pet will be back to normal.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications