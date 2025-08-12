  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE star Paige, aka Saraya, shares emotional personal update

Former WWE star Paige, aka Saraya, shares emotional personal update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 12, 2025 08:07 GMT
Saraya is a former Divas Champion [Image credits: star
Saraya is a former Divas Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram handle]

Former WWE Superstar Paige (also known as Saraya) recently took to social media to share an emotional personal update about a family member. The 32-year-old sent a message about her dog's current health condition.

Ad

Paige's WWE career lasted from 2011 to 2022. During this time, she made a huge name for herself by winning several titles, including the Divas Championship. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, she changed her in-ring moniker to her real-life name, Saraya, joining AEW. The star went on to become a top act in the Tony Khan-led promotion as well, winning the AEW Women's World Championship. The 32-year-old left All Elite Wrestling in March 2025 and is currently a free agent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Saraya recently took to Instagram to share a heartwrenching post for her dog, Lobster. The former AEW star revealed that her dog has been dealing with a cancerous mass in his lung and underwent successful surgery, but the doctors said that he would only live for another year.

"I’ll start this off with saying HES ALIVE just so I don’t spook people with this kinda post. It’s also a long post but please stop and read ❤️That being said. He’s been a very sick boy... A few months ago I noticed he was having a severe cough. I immediately took him to the emergency vet and they told me he has a cancer mass in his lung and said they’re sorry there’s not much they can do. They gave me info for an oncologist because I refused to give up on him," she wrote.
Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

The former WWE Divas Champion added that Lobster had been undergoing chemotherapy for the past few months and was now cancer-free, but his health deteriorated after the last two sessions of chemotherapy. Due to this, the hospital staff told her that the dog might have cancer again.

However, when the doctor came in, Saraya got to know that it was just a bad fungal infection, and Lobster was indeed cancer-free.

"This week has been torture but I got the news today he DOES NOT have cancer and it’s a bad fungal infection he picked up because when you do chemo your immune system is completely shot. Although my boy is very sick he’s a fighter and he is so strong! I love him so much! I am so grateful I get to have my sweet boy beside me. I’m so fu**ing happy. I cried happy tears today knowing I didn’t lose my best friend.. He’s my Lobster 🦞🥹❤️," she added.
Ad

Check out her Instagram post below.

Ad

Former WWE star Paige (aka Saraya) revealed she could wrestle for 10 more years

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, former WWE star Saraya revealed that she could wrestle for another ten years, but highlighted that it might be filled with several breaks.

"I think I can squeeze 10 more years out of me. Yeah, 10 more years on and off," Saraya said.

It will be interesting to see if Saraya will ever return to WWE as Paige in the future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications