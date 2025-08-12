Former WWE star Paige, aka Saraya, shares emotional personal update

Former WWE Superstar Paige (also known as Saraya) recently took to social media to share an emotional personal update about a family member. The 32-year-old sent a message about her dog's current health condition.Paige's WWE career lasted from 2011 to 2022. During this time, she made a huge name for herself by winning several titles, including the Divas Championship. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, she changed her in-ring moniker to her real-life name, Saraya, joining AEW. The star went on to become a top act in the Tony Khan-led promotion as well, winning the AEW Women's World Championship. The 32-year-old left All Elite Wrestling in March 2025 and is currently a free agent.Saraya recently took to Instagram to share a heartwrenching post for her dog, Lobster. The former AEW star revealed that her dog has been dealing with a cancerous mass in his lung and underwent successful surgery, but the doctors said that he would only live for another year.&quot;I’ll start this off with saying HES ALIVE just so I don’t spook people with this kinda post. It’s also a long post but please stop and read ❤️That being said. He’s been a very sick boy... A few months ago I noticed he was having a severe cough. I immediately took him to the emergency vet and they told me he has a cancer mass in his lung and said they’re sorry there’s not much they can do. They gave me info for an oncologist because I refused to give up on him,&quot; she wrote.The former WWE Divas Champion added that Lobster had been undergoing chemotherapy for the past few months and was now cancer-free, but his health deteriorated after the last two sessions of chemotherapy. Due to this, the hospital staff told her that the dog might have cancer again.However, when the doctor came in, Saraya got to know that it was just a bad fungal infection, and Lobster was indeed cancer-free.&quot;This week has been torture but I got the news today he DOES NOT have cancer and it’s a bad fungal infection he picked up because when you do chemo your immune system is completely shot. Although my boy is very sick he’s a fighter and he is so strong! I love him so much! I am so grateful I get to have my sweet boy beside me. I’m so fu**ing happy. I cried happy tears today knowing I didn’t lose my best friend.. He’s my Lobster 🦞🥹❤️,&quot; she added.Check out her Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer WWE star Paige (aka Saraya) revealed she could wrestle for 10 more yearsDuring a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, former WWE star Saraya revealed that she could wrestle for another ten years, but highlighted that it might be filled with several breaks.&quot;I think I can squeeze 10 more years out of me. Yeah, 10 more years on and off,&quot; Saraya said.It will be interesting to see if Saraya will ever return to WWE as Paige in the future.